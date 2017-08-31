Carlisle man accused of raping 7-year-old girl
CARLISLE — A 33-year-old Carlisle man is accused of raping a child, according to court documents and a report by the Carlisle Sentinel.
Joel B. Kime is in Cumberland County Prison, charged with felony rape of a child, criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years of age, court documents say.
Police say Kime raped a 7-year-old girl and forced her to watch pornographic materials multiple times over the span of a year to a year-and-a-half, beginning in late 2014 or early 2015.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Kime at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 6 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck.
40.201024 -77.200274