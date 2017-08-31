× Central PA radio stations to deliver bottled water to Houston

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four Central Pennsylvania radio stations are teaming up to send bottled water to those in need in Houston.

I-105 WIOV, 96.1 SOX, WARM 103.3 and NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA are collecting donations in three locations:

Friday, September 1 st – 5pm to 7pm – donations will be accepted at Saubel’s Markets in East York and in Shrewsbury.

– 5pm to 7pm – donations will be accepted at Saubel’s Markets in East York and in Shrewsbury. Saturday, September 2 nd – 11am to 1pm – donations will be accepted at Saubel’s Market in Stewartstown and Nell’s Market in Spry.

– 11am to 1pm – donations will be accepted at Saubel’s Market in Stewartstown and Nell’s Market in Spry. Saturday, September 2nd – 8am to 4pm – donations will be accepted and the truck will be loaded at Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz.

WIOV Program Director Rich Creeger will drive the tractor trailer to Houston. The truck will depart on Sunday, September 3 at 6 a.m.