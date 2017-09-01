× UGI’s 800 number is temporarily out of service; company offers alternative number

READING — An issue with its telephone provider has caused a temporary loss in 800 phone service for UGI Utilities, the company announced Friday.

Because of the outage, regular phone numbers for UGI Gas, UGI Penn Natural Gas and UGI Electric (800-276-2722) and the number for UGI Central Penn Gas (800-652-0550) are not functional.

UGI’s Call Center is in operation. During this situation, UGI is only accepting emergency phone calls.

If you smell gas in your home or business, or are experiencing an electric outage in UGI’s electrive service territory, use this number to get in touch:

610-736-5305

If you are experiencing difficulty reaching UGI, please contact your local 911 emergency center.

UGI will provide an update on this 800 number outage as information is available.

Customers and individuals who smell an odor of gas should leave the building and call UGI or 911 from an outside phone. If you have a downed electric power line, avoid the area and contact UGI.

Customers are urged to contact UGI at a later time for any non-emergency phone calls.