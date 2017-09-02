× Armed robber wears “old man mask” in Motel 8 heist

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.– Police in Swatara Township, Dauphin County are asking for your help to identify a masked robber.

Investigators were called to the Super 8 Motel on the 4100-block of Executive Park Drive around 8:00 p.m. Saturday, for a report of an active robbery.

Responding officers learned that an unidentified person wearing an “old man mask” entered the motel, pointed a gun at the front desk clerk and demanded money. The clerk cooperated and the suspect left the motel with an undetermined amount of cash.

Swatara Township Police searched the area with the help of the Lower Paxton Township Police K9 Unit, but the suspect was not located.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the identity of the masked suspect, is asked to call Swatara Township Police at (717) 564-2550. You can also submit an anonymous tip at SwataraPolice.org.