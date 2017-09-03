× Pregnant woman and her two children killed in Berks County fire

HAMBURG, BERKS COUNTY, Pa — A Berks County house fire claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and her two children, and sent one man to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of South Fourth Street for a house fire. Crews arrived to see the house fully engulfed in flames.

Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters discovered the bodies of a pregnant woman and her two children, ages 5 and 2, inside. They have been identified as Jennifer Wilder, 27, Gabriel Kalinofski, 5, and Julian Gust, 2.

Troopers say one man was able to escape the blaze through a bedroom window and has been hospitalized for his injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.