Pregnant woman and her two children killed in Berks County fire
HAMBURG, BERKS COUNTY, Pa — A Berks County house fire claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and her two children, and sent one man to the hospital.
Emergency crews responded just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of South Fourth Street for a house fire. Crews arrived to see the house fully engulfed in flames.
Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters discovered the bodies of a pregnant woman and her two children, ages 5 and 2, inside. They have been identified as Jennifer Wilder, 27, Gabriel Kalinofski, 5, and Julian Gust, 2.
Troopers say one man was able to escape the blaze through a bedroom window and has been hospitalized for his injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
40.546301 -75.979051