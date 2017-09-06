× FOX43 News: York Fair 2017

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 News has the 2017 York Fair covered!

The fair kicks off Friday, September 8 and runs through Sunday, September 17.

Highlights will include Dollar Day on September 8 when admission is just a dollar all day, Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy taking the stage on September 9 and $18 Carload Day, where everyone in a car will be admitted for $18.

Other performances will include Lynyrd Skynyrd on September 14, Thomas Rhett on September 15, and the 2nd Annual Monster Truck Fall Bash on September 16.

FOX43 Morning News will be providing live updates from the York Fair all week, culminating in a live show on Friday, September 15. Tune in from 4-9 a.m. for the best from the fair, including Andrea Michaels with bengal tigers, Chris Garrett investigating the new “Beer Barrel,” and a look at all the best fair food.

You’ll be able to meet your favorite FOX43 personality during everyday of the fair.

They will be at the FOX43 Gazebo near the fire station according to the following schedule:

Friday, September 8

Andrea Michaels & Caitlin Sinett – 2:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, September 9

Ali Bradley, Jaime Garland & Mary Ellen Pann – 2:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, September 10

Bradon Long, Evan Forrester & Matt Maisel – 2:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Monday, September 11

Amy Lutz, Matt Maisel, Andrea Michaels, Jennifer Ready, Trenice Bishop & Chris Garrett – 12:00 – 2 p.m.

Andrew Kalista & Todd Sadowski – 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Jaime Garland & Bradon Long – 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Evan Forrester, Ali Bradley, Jackie De Tore & Mary Ellen Pann – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 12

Jackie De Tore, Andrew Kalista & Jennifer Ready – 2:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13

Amy Lutz & Andrea Michaels – 2:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, September 14

Todd Sadowski, MaryEllen Pann, Chris Garrett & Felix Rodrigues-Lima – 2:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Friday, September 15

Jackie De Tore & Caitlin Sinett – 2:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, September 16

Mark Roper & Todd Sadowski – 2:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Andrew Kalista, Bradon Long & Jaime Garland – 2:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Come out to the York Fair, we hope to see you there!

For more information on the York Fair, you can visit their website here.