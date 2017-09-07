× Police seek motorcyclist who allegedly damaged mirror of car while passing it on roadway

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Southwestern Regional Police are looking for a motorcyclist who allegedly damaged the mirror of a passing car on Friday.

The incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. on SR 116 near Smith Station Road in Heidelberg Township.

Police say a car advised a motorcycle to slow down on the roadway because it appeared the driver was texting. The car then passed the motorcycle which apparently upset the motorcyclist, the release states.

According to the release, the motorcyclist struck the car’s left side mirror, causing damage, with an unknown object as the motorcycle passed by.

The motorcyclist is described a white male, in his mid 20’s with a beard. He was wearing a black and red helmet and jacket.

If anyone has additional information of the driver of the motorcycle, they are asked to contact the Southwestern Regional Police at 717.225.1333 x 100 or York County Emergency Services at 717.854.5571.