Vets find support at the York Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Many people go to the York Fair to check out the midway, chow down on fried food, or see the shows.

The fair has a lot more to offer than just food, rides and games. There is one exhibit that is sure to not be forgotten.

Tucked in a corner of the fair, is a tent dedicated to honor and help veterans in central Pennsylvania.

Entering the tent isn't limited to people who've served in the military.

Once inside, vets will find a support group for Vietnam vets, help for veterans with drug or alcohol problems, food assistance and more.

The exhibit pulls together different resources available to help vets in our area, but it also helps civilians learn about the sacrifices made by those who serve.

York County Veterans Treatment Court mentor Jimmy Barker said "if somebody comes in, whether they serve for not, and they want to know about our experiences, I'm willing to talk to them. It gives them a better understanding."

"I think the ones that I've met so far, they appreciate coming in, and learning more of themselves. This is today's history. It will be history in the future," Barker said.

Volunteers said this is one of their biggest events where many different organizations come together under one roof to help vets.

Many people may not like to ask for help. Organizers also say one of the most difficult parts of helping vets is just getting them to ask for it.