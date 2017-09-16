Lower Paxton Police seek help in identifying Dauphin County theft suspect

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft at the Capital City Mall in Dauphin County.

It happened on Tuesday, September 5th at the Boscov’s department store on the 4600 block of Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Authorities say the man pictured above attempted to steal Jimmy Choo’s “Illicit” cologne from the store.

After being confronted by Loss Prevention, the suspect dropped the stolen merchandise and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at (717) 657-5656 or Officer Wable at (717) 657-5656.