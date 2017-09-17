High school students getting a head start on a career

Posted 11:11 PM, September 17, 2017, by

PENN TWP, Pa. - Students at South Western High School near Hanover are able to get a head start in a chosen metalworking vocation before even graduating.

The program allows the students to participate in pre-apprenticeships with local companies that are focusing on their future work force, with a feared age gap in metalworkers over the next several years.