People in Harrisburg ‘taking steps’ to help heal Crohn’s Disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. — People at Harrisburg’s City Island took steps to improve the lives of patients and families living with Crohn’s Disease in the “Taking Steps for Crohn’s and Colitis” walk on Sunday.

The event aims to connect the community and find cures for Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

Participants enjoyed the sunny weather and walked more than two-miles across the City Island Bridge, through the park and back.

FOX43’s MaryEllen Pann served as the emcee of the event. Pann, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease herself, also offered some words of encouragement.

Organizers say they hope to raise awareness about the debilitating disease.

“Every day is a different day. It’s an invisible disease so some days you look great, but on the inside it feels very painful,” said Christine Ricci, Media Coordinator and Event Organizer.

More than $69,000 was raised.

All proceeds will go to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

For more information on how you can help, visit: ccfa.org