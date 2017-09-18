Dauphin County to host third annual Recovery Day on Saturday, September 23

HARRISBURG, Pa. — September is National Recovery Month.

And for the third year, Dauphin County, and health, wellness, treatment, education and employment vendors, come together in the lower level, center court of Harrisburg Mall for Recovery Day.

The free event, which takes place on Saturday, September 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is for those who seek to recover from addiction, mental illness, homelessness, incarceration, gun violence, health-related issues, unemployment and other challenges.

“Recovery Day is part of the county’s long-term approach to addressing the overdose and addiction epidemic,” said Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III, who oversees Dauphin County’s Human Services. “This public health crisis is unlike anything we’ve ever seen. We’re trying to chip away at the stigma of addiction and offer support to those who are struggling with substance abuse or know a loved one who needs help.”

A free walk to raise awareness about Recovery Month will begin at 9:30 a.m. Anyone who wishes to participate should meet at the Macy’s parking lot at 9 a.m. to register.

“One of the best ways to prevent drug abuse is through education,” said Chairman Jeff Haste. “We’re doing all we can to raise awareness about the danger of opioid abuse and appreciate our many community partners who have stepped up, year after year, to support this effort.”

“Recovery Day is also about getting help with challenges like unemployment, homelessness, or loss of a loved one,” said Commissioner Mike Pries. “Please know that you’re not alone and we can help.”

For more information about this special event, facilitated by Dauphin County and a host of community partners, please contact Dauphin County Human Services at 717-780-6288 or visit www.DauphinCounty.org