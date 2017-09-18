× Police: Man allegedly threatens grandfather, fires three shots while inside home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-year-old man surrendered to police Monday afternoon after he allegedly threatened his grandfather and fired three shots inside a York Township home.

Police responded to the 500 block of South Duke Street after reports of gunfire.

York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon said the grandfather got out of the house after shots were fired.

Chief Damon added that once officers arrived, the man wouldn’t respond or leave the home.

The York County Quick Response Team was then called in. Negotiators made contact with the man using a loudspeaker and he eventually surrendered.

No one was injured.