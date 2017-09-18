Stewartstown man charged with criminal and defiant trespass after allegedly entering multiple apartments while drunk

STEWARTSTOWN, York County — A 39-year-old Stewartstown man is facing multiple charges after entering several residences in an apartment complex without permission while intoxicated, according to Stewartstown Borough police.

Sean Patrick Haller, of Piston Court, was charged with criminal trespass, defiant trespass, illegal possession of a prescription drug, disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling at night, and public drunkenness after the incident, which occurred at the 30 Highland Manor apartment complex shortly after 10 p.m. on September 12.

Police responded to the area for the report of a disturbance. The caller told police they had seen an intoxicated man banging on the door and windows of an apartment. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect walked through the complex carrying two 12-packs of beer and had entered an apartment.

Officers entered the apartment witnesses had indicated and found a suspect, later identified as Haller, sitting at a table. The resident of the apartment said she did not want Haller there, but had not yet asked him to leave. She told police Haller was extremely intoxicated and had fallen into the table, breaking a glass plant holder and a glass lamp. Haller was detained while police spoke to other witnesses.

A resident of a nearby apartment told police she had seen Haller enter another apartment earlier in the day, while the owner was not present. She told police she knew it was Haller because she recognized him from an earlier incident, when he allegedly tried to scare children at a nearby playground while wearing a mask. He appeared to be intoxicated at the time, the witness said.

Police checked the other apartment and spoke to the resident, who said she knew someone had been inside her home while she was away. She told police the only thing taken had been a shirt belonging to Haller, which had been in the apartment. The resident told police that Haller had been there earlier in the evening, carrying two 12-packs of beer. She told police she asked Haller to leave, but he repeatedly tried to gain access to the inside of the apartment. He was unsuccessful, the resident said.

Haller was taken into custody and charged. While in custody, police say, they found three Xanax pills in Haller’s possession. He claimed to have a prescription for the pills, according to police.