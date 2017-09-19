Man receives assistance after he gets a “sensitive area” stuck in a weight at a gym

GERMANY– A man received assistance from officials last week after getting a “sensitive area” stuck in the hole of a weight at a gym in Worms, Germany.

Firefighters responded to the scene after a man got his penis stuck in a 5.5 pound weight at a gym.

On Friday, the Feuerwher Worms Fire Department posted a photo on Facebook, showing a dumbbell disc broken into pieces after a 3-hour “operation”, including the use of a grinder and hydraulic saw, took place in order to free the man.

The message included in the Facebook post reads: “Bitte solche Aktionen nicht nachmachen!” which best translates to “Please do not imitate such actions!”