Jack Beckman set to compete in Dodge NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Speedway

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– Jack Beckman, driver of the Infinite Hero Foundation Dodge Charger R/T Funny Car, is set to compete in the Dodge NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Speedway this weekend.

The event runs from Thursday, Sept. 21 to Sunday, Sept. 24.

Beckman, who is currently seventh in the points standings, is a two-time winner of the Dodge NHRA Nationals, taking home the title in 2008 and 2015.

Today, Beckman will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to discuss his involvement with the Infinite Hero Foundation and how he feels about his chances this weekend.

For tickets to the event, you can visit the Maple Grove Speedway website here.