Warm with partly sunny skies for fall’s arrival Friday afternoon

FIRST FALL WEEKEND: Fall arrives today, but it won’t feel like it! It’s a quiet start to the morning, with some hazy spots, perhaps a couple areas of fog. There’s a cloud and sunshine mix as well through the morning. However, the clouds should break up a bit during the afternoon and lead to partly cloudy skies. It’s another warm day, with a light breeze. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. It’s quiet through the night with partly cloudy skies. Expect readings in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Some areas of fog and haze are possible again. Conditions continue to feel summery through the weekend. The first official weekend of fall remains on the warmer side, but it’s still quiet. Aside from a few passing afternoon clouds, there’s plenty of sunshine each day. Readings are a bit higher, with middle 80s for Saturday and middle to upper 80s on Sunday. A few spots could even flirt with the 90 degree mark!

WARM THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Monday the warmth and quiet weather continues. Temperatures are still in the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday remains warm too, but there’s added clouds as we keep an eye on Hurricane Maria and it’s positioning as it passes near the East Coast. For now, it’s dry but a shower cannot be entirely ruled out through the middle of the week. Readings are in the lower to middle 80s under partly sunny skies. Wednesday poses some questions too that only time will decide. For now, we’ll keep an eye out for added clouds and an isolated shower. Temperatures are a few degrees lower. Thursday is more of the same. Expect readings near 80 degrees, with an isolated shower potentially depending on whether or not the next cold front arrives.

Have a great weekend!