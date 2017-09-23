× Deadly night in York; motorcyclist killed and 17-year old dies in shooting

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating two deadly incidents that happened in the city on Saturday.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 600-block of East Philadelphia Street, near Franklin Street, for a motorcycle crash. They say the unhelmeted motorcyclist lost control, struck a curb and then crashed into a parked car.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where they died. The victim’s name has not been released and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Teenager shot and killed

Later in the evening, around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of South Penn Street and West College Avenue. There, they found a person dead from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors in the area say they heard several gunshots.

The York County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 17-year old Ce’onty Robinson. An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234 or text tips to TIP411.

There is no word on any suspects.