Warehouse blazes into 4-alarm fire in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE– Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a warehouse in South Baltimore,

Crews responded to E. Patapsco and 9th Street around 7 a.m, according to FOX45 Baltimore.

The 94,000 square foot warehouse was fully covered in flames when crews arrived.

 The extent of the damage or if there are any injuries is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

What we're seeing as we travel from North Baltimore. #WarehouseFire pic.twitter.com/Fx9BKvLfBI — Amber Miller (@AmberMillerWBFF) September 25, 2017

We're getting closer. Traveling along 895. Backed up by morning traffic. #SouthBaltWarehouseFire pic.twitter.com/vZyTckTZgu — Amber Miller (@AmberMillerWBFF) September 25, 2017