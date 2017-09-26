Five-year-old boy accused of making terrorist threat has incident removed from official record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO --A five-year-old boy who was accused of saying he had a bomb in his backpack at school has had the incident taken off of his record, according to KTXL.

Jackson Riley's parents met with officials from his school, Great Valley Charter, on Friday.

School administrators say Jackson told his teacher he had a bomb in his backpack.

The school then sent his parents a letter saying he was suspended for his intent to "threaten, intimidate or harass others." School administrators later changed the letter to apply to a school code saying he made terrorist threats, but that code only applies to students in the fourth through 12th grades.

Jackson's parents argued he's just 5 years old and was just playing around.

Jackson's father told KTXL he and his wife have two children at Great Valley Charter and want to stay there. Jackson's parents also said they were appreciative of how the school was willing to work with the family.