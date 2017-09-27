Help send the York Revolution off to Atlantic League Championship

YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution baseball team is leaving for the Atlantic League Championship on Wednesday morning and they are asking the public to join them in their send off.

Fans can join the Revolution staff and team at the George Street parking lot at PeoplesBank Park in downtown York at 8 a.m. Wednesday before the team leaves around 8:30 a.m. to make their way to Long Island.

They will take on the Long Island Ducks in game one of the series Wednesday night at 6:35 in Long Island. They will return to York for game three on Friday. For ticket information, visit the York Revolution website.