MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Immariah Montanez

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Immariah Montanez is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! Immariah goes to school at Dallastown Intermediate, she is 10 yrs old, she loves to do crafts, play with her friends and ride her bike outside. Her favorite activity she currently does is baton twirling for Wanda's Cadettes baton studio. She has been a baton twirler going on 5 yrs. She loves to join her school with the choir. Her career changes from a vet to hair and make up.

