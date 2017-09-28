Witness says Lancaster man pointed gun at woman

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man is in prison after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. It happened on Wednesday, September 27th, at around 3:36 p.m. Police were called to the 500 blk. of Reynolds Ave. Someone called 911 after witnessing a dispute inside a vehicle. The caller said and that a male had pointed a handgun a female in the vehicle. The witness described the vehicle and its occupants.

Police located a beige Honda Accord that matched the information provided. Officers say the male gave them a false name and date of birth.

During the investigation, police found a Taurus PT22 .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun under the front passenger seat where the suspect had been seated. He attempted to flee from the scene on foot but was apprehended, according to a police report.

The suspect was identified as Ethan Anthony Chin, 18, of the 2200 blk. of Coventry Rd. in Manheim Twp. Chin was wanted by Manheim Township Police on a warrant for a Terroristic Threats incident. Chin was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

As a result of this incident, Off. Steven Alexander filed a Criminal Complaint against Chin before MDJ Jimenez. Chin was charged with Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License (F3), False Identification to Law Enforcement Authorities (M3) and Possession Small Amount Marijuana (M). Chin was taken for arraignment and committed to LCP in lieu of $100,000 bail. Chin was also arraigned on the Terroristic Threats warrant and $10,000 bail was issued in that case.