1 suspect detained in Monday morning burglary, physical assault

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Hanover Borough Police have detained one of the three suspects involved in Monday’s burglary and physical assault that occurred at a residence in the first block of York Street.

Police say they were dispatched to an apartment around 10:30 a.m.

According to the release, three suspects forcibly entered the apartment. During the attempted burglary, a 22-year-old Hanover man was struck in the head by a black bb pistol — which was later recovered at the scene. The victim refused treatment, the release adds.

An investigation revealed that a resident of the apartment stabbed one of the suspect’s with a knife while defending another individual from being assaulted.

The three suspects then fled.

Police say the occupants of the apartment chased after them and followed them to a residence in the 200 block of Locust Street. The injured suspect was found by law enforcement and was flown by medevac helicopter to York Hospital to to receive treatment.

The release adds that all three suspects have been identified — two 23-year-old men and a 32-year-old woman, all of Hanover.

Charges of criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and related offenses are pending.

Anyone that may have witnessed the incident or who may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at (717)637-5575 or through York County 911.