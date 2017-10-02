Harrisburg man accused of raping 5-year-old girl

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A 27-year-old Harrisburg man was arrested last week for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

Josue Trujillo-Marrero, of the 4000 block of Heathrow Court, was arrested on September 28 after the victim disclosed the alleged crime to police. He is charged with one count each of rape of a child less than 13 years of age, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Steven M. Semic and detained at Dauphin County Prison on $250,000 bail.