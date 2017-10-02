Undercover officers nab three suspected drug dealers in Lebanon

LEBANON — Three suspected drug dealers have been arrested in two separate operations by the Lebanon County Drug Task Force, the organization announced Monday.

In one case, Geraldo Rios, 29, of the 900 block of Walnut Street, was arrested in connection with the delivery of heroin on September 22.

The Task Force said its members began monitoring Rios in early September. According to police, Rios delivered heroin to undercover officers on three separate occasions. He allegedly delivered 40 bags of heroin worth $280 on Sept. 6, 22 bags of heroin worth $140 on Sept. 8, and 60 bags of heroin worth $420 on Sept. 13. All three alleged transactions took place on the 13000 block of East Lehman Street, police say.

On Sept. 22, Rios allegedly attempted to sell 30 bags of heroin to an undercover officer on the 900 block of Walnut Street, where he was taken into custody. The Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence on the 100 block of Lebanon Village, where Rios was believed to have additional quantities of controlled substances hidden. Officers found 50 bags of suspected heroin and approximately 138 grams of suspected marijuana at the residence.

Rios was charged with three counts of delivery of heroin, two counts of criminal attempt to deliver heroin, two counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin, five counts of possession of heroin, five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts of criminal use of a communication facility, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

He is being held in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail.

In the second case, the Drug Task Force arrested Kevin Jovanny Rodriguez-Cruz, 20, of the 300 block of N. 14th St., and Jessica Enrique Lebron-Perez, 19, of the 400 block of New Street, along with a 17-year-old juvenile.

According to the Drug Task Force, Rodriguez-Cruz and the juvenile conspired to deliver 20 bags of heroin worth $120 to an undercover officer on Sept. 22. Officers tracked Rodriguez-Cruz to the 400 block of New Street, where he and the juvenile were seen interacting with Lebron-Perez. Officers arrested the three suspects.

Lebron-Perez was found in possession of 16 bags of crack cocaine, five bags of cocaine, and 56 bags of heroin at the time of her arrest, the Drug Task Force says.

Rodriguez-Cruz and Lebron-Perez were transported to Lebanon County Central Booking, where they were charged, processed and arraigned.

Rodriguez-Cruz was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal conspiracy to deliver heroin and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal use of a communications facility. Bail was set at $150,000.

Lebron-Perez was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, criminal conspiracy to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, criminal conspiracy to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, criminal conspiracy to deliver cocaine, possession of heroin, criminal conspiracy to possess heroin, possession of crack cocaine, criminal conspiracy to possess crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, criminal conspiracy to possess cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal conspiracy to possess drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $500,000.

The juvenile was turned over to Lebanon County Juvenile Probation and placed in a detention facility after a juvenile petition charging similar drug-related offenses was filed against him, according to the Drug Task Force.