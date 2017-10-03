McDonald’s introduces Buttermilk Crispy Tenders

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– McDonald’s is introducing Buttermilk Crispy Tenders and accompanying dipping sauces.

The tenders have been made available nationwide, but McDonald’s has also created a line of dipping sauce-themed, custom, individually numbered posters, which will be available in select locations in Shippensburg and Lancaster on Saturday, Oct. 7, while supplies last!

Today, Stephen Lesher, a local McDonald’s owner, is stopping by the FOX43 Kitchen to show off their new menu selections.