Pennsylvania Capitol Confidential: FOX43’s exclusive video tour

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Since ground broke on its construction in 1902, the Pennsylvania State Capitol has become one of the most recognizable symbols in the commonwealth. Anyone can go to the capitol building and sign up for a tour. However, some of the most unique and secretive sights aren't available to the general public.

FOX43's Matt Maisel and photojournalist Drew Szala were recently given the opportunity to film parts of the State Capitol never before seen on video, including a trip to the very top of the Capitol's dome, the Supreme Court bench, and parts of the State Senate chambers.

FOX43 also gives you a glance into the state vault inside the treasury department, which features hundreds of years of history.