Cloud cover increases, humidity goes up, and we are still close to 80 degrees for Thursday

SUMMER WON’T LET GO

After a sunny day, the clouds build this evening, leading to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall from the 70s into the 60s. It is a milder night with lows in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. We begin the day with hazy spots Thursday. Clouds mix with sunshine, and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out as a frontal boundary inches closer. The chance is very small. Highs flirt with 80 degrees. Humidity levels increase too, so you’ll notice the sticky feel return. Thursday is the full “Harvest” moon. It is likely to be obscured at times due to cloud cover. We need rain. There is a decent chance for a few showers Friday. Temperatures are not as warm but still mild in the middle 70s.

DODGING SHOWERS FOR THE WEEKEND

It’s a warm and dry Saturday, with a good amount of sunshine. Readings climb well into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Heading into Sunday, our threat for showers returns. With additional clouds and possible wet weather, temperatures are held in the 70s for most locations.

NEXT WEEK

Much needed rain hangs on for the early part of the week. Widespread rain showers are likely for Monday giving the region a good soaking. Temperatures remain mild in the 70s. The humidity lingers too. Tuesday brings more shower chances but won’t be as widespread. Expect well above average temperatures to continue.

