Man accused of stealing, crashing 2 vehicles in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 31-year-old man faces charges after stealing two vehicles and eventually crashing both of them.

York Area Regional Police responded to a carjacking in a parking lot along Leader Heights Road around 9:30 a.m. Police say the suspect displayed a knife to the owner of the vehicle while she was seated in the drivers seat and told her to move over to the passenger seat. The woman did as she was told but fled through the passenger side of the vehicle while the man was distracted.

The suspect then crashed that vehicle in Glen Rock — he hit the outside structure of the Glen Rock Mill Inn, according to police. As officers from the Southern Regional Police Department responded to the crash, the man was seen — and captured on camera — getting into a second vehicle. Officers were shown the picture and identified the registration of the second vehicle he stole.

A pursuit was initiated after officers from both York Area Regional Police and Southern Regional Police observed the suspect vehicle run a stop sign in front of them, the release says. Officers pursued the vehicle through Glen Rock and into Codorus Township where it crashed on Fair School Road.

The driver, identified as Roy Worrall, was taken into custody.

An investigation revealed that after crashing the first vehicle, Worrall found a man sitting in his car in Glen Rock, got into the passenger seat and stated that he had a gun after pushing something into his ribs, the release adds. The suspect ordered the victim to drive away and turn over his cell phone and cash. The suspect then exited the vehicle, as told to do so by Worrall.

Worrall, who had an active warrant for burglary along with three other traffic warrants, was checked out at the hospital before being taken to Central Booking.

He is charged with robbery, kidnapping, theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of drugs and other traffic violations, according to the release.

Bail was set at $100,000.

This story has been updated from its previous version.