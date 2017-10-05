Mountainside Pet Rescue owner facing animal cruelty charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– An Upper Strasburg man is facing animal cruelty charges.

George Statler, 84, is facing 10 counts of animal cruelty in connection to an investigation at Mountainside Pet Rescue.

Statler is the owner of the rescue, which is located in the 7700 block of Upper Horse Valley Road in Letterkenny Township.

Previously, police were conducting an investigation into possible animal cruelty in late August.

That investigation focused on sanitary conditions at the facility.

At that time, approximately 90 dogs, a pot bellied pig, a donkey, and a miniature horse were all found on the property.