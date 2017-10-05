Shower threat is low, and temperatures remain warm Friday

FEELING STICKY AND WARM

This afternoon and evening we’ll watch for a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder too. Temperatures are warm in the 70’s, falling slowly through the 60s this evening and overnight. Front hovers over the area before lifting back to the north as a warm front. An isolated shower is possible for Friday as this happens. Most of the area is dry under a cloud-sun mix. Readings stay warm in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The breeze kicks in, out of the south, Saturday. Much stickier and warmer air surges across the region boosting temperatures well into the 80s. It remains dry but muggy. A few showers are possible Sunday but nothing widespread. Most see dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Readings are still quite warm near 80 degrees. Tropical moistures streams up from the southwest early next week.

MUCH NEED RAIN POTENTIAL

Widespread beneficial rain expected from remnants of Tropical Storm Nate. Parts of the area could receive as much as 2 inches. Showers may linger into Tuesday. Unseasonable warmth hangs on too. Another shot of showers arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs are still flirting with the 80s midweek then cool down.

