Police to put eyes on safety so FallFest fans keep ears on music

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Organizers of a Lancaster County country music festival are taking a few extra precautions this weekend.

This comes nearly a week after a gunman shot and killed 59 people and wounded more than 500 at a country music festival in las vegas on sunday night.

I-105 Turkey Hill FallFest festival-goers will head out on sunday to see people like country superstar Trace Adkins perform, but they'll also see a team of police officers who'll have their eyes on keeping people safe.

The stage is set for FallFest 2017, but in light of recent events, organizers hope festival-goers keep their minds and ears on the music.

WIOV I-105 radio program director Rich Creeger said "music is something I think puts us all in a good mood, and allows us to smile. I think that coming out this weekend is going to give you that community sense."

Creeger also wants to ensure a sense of safety.

One week before country music lovers gather for the event in Manheim Township on Sunday, a gunman opened fire on a country music crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

"Terrorism is meant to scare you. I understand that people might have a little bit of fear, but let me just alleviate that by saying that the Mannheim Township Police Department has always done a fantastic job. There's is a plan in place. We will have private security out there as well," Creeger said.

Manheim Township's police chief tells us that FallFest has always been a safe event, a fun event, and his officers plan to keep it that way.

"We've had a security plan in place for the last ten years, as long as i've been involved with this event. This year, obviously we're going to increase security a little bit, there will be some stuff that people will see, and there's going to be some stuff that people aren't going to see," Creeger said.

While Lancaster County is thousands of miles away from Las Vegas, remembering the 59 lives lost there may be held close to the hearts of those who come together to hear the music.

"We will have a moment of silence, I think for the victims and their families, before the show starts, and then i think we're all going to let it go and have ourselves a great time," Creeger said.

"It's going to be a secure event. I think the music will lift your spirit, and being part of this community is going to lift your spirit, and we're looking forward to a great day," Creeger added.

Coolers larger than 12" by 12" by 6" are not allowed this year.

Anyone planning to go should expect delays getting in, and should allow for some extra time to get through security.