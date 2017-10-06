× Swatara Township police create GoFundMe page to raise funds for new K-9 officer

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — The Swatara Township Police Department is planning to bring the K9 Unit back to the police force, and is looking from help from the community to raise funds toward a new dog, training, and supplies.

The police department has established a GoFundMe page where residents can donate.

The department’s goal is to raise $40,000 by Dec. 31, it said in its announcement.

“The new police K-9 unit will aid our department in various ways to include assisting the patrol division with investigations, drug searches, missing children/persons, school searches, criminal apprehensions, article searches and community outreach programs,” the Swatara Township Police Department’s announcement says. “A K-9 is an invaluable tool to any police department and we are very excited to see this program return to Swatara Township.”