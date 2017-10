× 20 people displaced in Dauphin County apartment fire

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Red Cross is assisted 20 people who were displaced after an early morning fire on Sunday.

According to police, a fire broke out at an apartment building on the 400 block of Amherst Drive, just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Crews safely evacuated everybody and no injuries were reported.

Police say theĀ fire started on a second floor balcony and was an accident.