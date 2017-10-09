× Police arrest man suspected of robbing Mechanicsburg bank Friday afternoon

MECHANICSBURG — Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Fulton Bank on the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike Friday afternoon.

Christopher Lee Mortorff, 42, of East Berlin, was taken into custody after he was found in a maroon Kia Sportage that matched the description of the vehicle that the suspect in Friday’s bank robbery allegedly fled in. He is charged with robbery, theft, and terroristic threats.

According to police, the robbery occurred at 3:32 p.m. on Friday. A white male suspect wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, half mask, baseball cap, sunglasses and blue jeans entered the bank and placed a loaded round of ammunition on a teller’s desk. The suspect did not display a weapon, but demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled in a maroon Kia Sportage, traveling from the Silver Spring Commons parking lot to Route 114, heading west.

Silver Spring Township police located the vehicle and made a traffic stop just before the vehicle just before Interstate 81.

The driver, Mortorff, was taken into custody. He was transported to Cumberland County Booking for processing and arraignment.

Anyone that may have witnessed the bank robbery is asked to contact Lieutenant Leroy Hippensteel or Detective Andrew Bassler, Silver Spring Township Police Department at 717-697-0607