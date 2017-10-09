× Second person dies from injuries in Franklin County crash

GUILFORD TWP., Franklin County, Pa. — State Police say a woman has died from her injuries a day after a Franklin County crash that had already claimed one life. Anna B. Suders, 73, or Marion, succumbed to her injuries.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Dodge Caravan travelling south on WCN Drive struck a Chevrolet Geo headed north on WCN Drive around 10:00 a.m., when the Geo crossed the center line.

The passenger in the Geo, Brian Michael Cornett, 26, of Harrisonville, Fulton County was pronounced dead at the scene. Suders was a passenger in the Caravan.

The driver of the Geo, Chelsea Regester, Franklin Suders and Anna Suders were taken to Meritus Medical Center in Maryland for treatment. Regester was then airlifted to the University of Maryland with sever internal injuries.