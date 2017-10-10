× Man dies in Swatara Township single-vehicle crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Swatara Township Tuesday.

The crash occurred on Route 322 just west of the Penhar Drive Overpass.

Swatara Township Police say the vehicle collided with a tree in the center grassy median — officers were dispatched to the scene around 12:28 p.m.

The Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist and is currently at the scene investigating the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash who has not already been interviewed is asked to contact Swatara Police at 717-564-2550. You can also submit a tip via SwataraPolice.org.