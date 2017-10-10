× One of two winning Treasure Hunt jackpot tickets sold in Lemoyne

MIDDLETOWN — One of two winning tickets for the $120,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt jackpot drawing on Friday, October 6 was sold in Cumberland County, the organization announced Tuesday.

Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn — 11, 12, 26, 27 and 28 — to win $60,000, less applicable withholding, the lottery said. One of the tickets was sold by Karns on the 1000 block of State Street in Lemoyne.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Treasure Hunt ticket should promptly sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.