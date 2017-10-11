× Ephrata man charged with reckless endangerment after domestic dispute

EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 48-year-old Ephrata man is charged with two counts reckless endangerment after branding a .22 pistol during a dispute at his home, according to New Holland Police.

Kenneth Mowen allegedly brandished the weapon during a dispute at a home on the 200 block of Kurtz Road Sunday at 9:20 p.m. He left the residence before police arrived, police say.

While searching for Mowen, police were contacted and told he had returned to the home. Officers returned there and took him into custody.

Mowen was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police say. He is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment.