Police investigating hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Chambersburg.

On October 11 at approximately 10:20 p.m., police were called to the area of the 800 block of Wayne Ave for a pedestrian crash.

Upon arrival, police found that the pedestrian, who was riding a bicycle, was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim’s bike was not located at the scene of the crash, but is described as a black BMX style bike with red lettering. Additionally, the bike will be missing a seat, as it was found at the site of the crash.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a maroon Subaru Forester that is missing a chrome accent piece on its passenger’s side.

The vehicle also had a Tennessee Volunteers license plate that was found at the scene of the crash.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect vehicle they can contact the Chambersburg Police Department or leave a tip on Crime Watch. Please reference Incident Number 2017-11304 in any Crime Watch tip.