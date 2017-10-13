Hershey Bears 80th Anniversary Season kick-off this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN, Pa--- This weekend the Hershey Bears kick off their ​80th season and FOX43's Chris Garrett had the chance to checkout Giant Center the morning and talked with some of the major players of the bears.

Hershey’s home opener is Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. versus the Belleville Senators. That evening is PNC Bank Magnet Schedule night with a giveaway for the first 8,000 fans. Tickets are available at by visiting the Giant Center Box Office, via phone at 717-534-3911, or online at Ticketmaster.com. Single game tickets start at just $20 this season! ​