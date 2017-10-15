Cooler temps and lots of sunshine dominate work week

20-DEGREE TEMP DROP: Don’t expect today’s heat to stick around! Temperatures drop and barely climb out of the 50s in most spots for high temperatures on Monday. A few showers may stick around in the very early morning commute, but are gone before sunrise. Skies remain mostly sunny. The winds today are the main story, with gusts up to 25MPH out of the northwest likely.

SLOWLY WARMING: Temperatures bottom out Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs once again barely leave the 50s, if at all, under sunny skies. The breeze calms down. Temperatures slowly rise into the upper 60s and low 70s by Wednesday and stay there throughout the remainder of the 7-Day Forecast. We see a few more clouds by Thursday, but sunshine remains abundant heading into the weekend.

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long