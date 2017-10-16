× Man accused of making terroristic threat on school bus

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces charges after he made a terroristic threat on a school bus.

The incident occurred Monday around 7:30 a.m.

Susquehanna Township Police was notified by school officials that a man, identified as 39-year-old Johnathan Johnston Sr., boarded a school bus on the 3900 block of North Street and made the threat.

According to police, the bus driver was able to get Johnston to leave.

Johnston is charged with terroristic threats and unlawful entry onto a school bus.