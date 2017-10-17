× Four organizations awarded grant by Wolf Administration to battle addiction epidemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wellspan Health is one of four organizations that was awarded a grant by the Wolf Administration to battle the addiction epidemic.

The $1 million grant for each organization will be used to build medication-assisted treatment programs for those suffering from addiction.

“Medication-assisted treatment helps someone suffering from the disease of addiction to recover from their illness,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Through, these grants, we can expand access to this treatment to all Pennsylvanians in their own communities through a ‘hub-and-spoke’ network of health care providers.”

The state’s hub-and-spoke model has an addiction specialist physician (the hub) providing guidance and support to primary care physicians (the spokes). The physicians provide the direct-patient care, including the medication-assisted treatment prescription, the official release states.

The three other organizations that were awarded the grant include Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute, Allegheny Health Network and Geisinger Clinic.