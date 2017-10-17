× Today’s FOX43 Poll: Do you think Pennsylvania needs a constitutional convention to fix problems in state government?

State Rep. Stephen Bloom (R-Cumberland) and state Sen. John H. Eichelberger (R-Blair) introduced a bicameral proposal to host a limited constitutional convention in Pennsylvania in an attempt to answer rising calls to fix state government.

House Bill 1967 and Senate Bill 867 would call for a limited constitutional convention, which would amend the state constitution to address the size of Legislature, the state budget process and other areas. The lawmakers’ proposal would first allow voters to decide whether or not there should be a constitutional convention via referendum. If approved, the 163-member convention would be formed.

Do you think Pennsylvania needs to have a constitutional convention to fix problems in state government? Let us know by answering below.