Man, woman charged following investigation into corruption of minors case

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation into a corruption of minors case has led to the arrest of two individuals.

East Pennsboro Police say 55-year-old Joseph Inslee and 35-year-old Erin Goines, both of Columbia, engaged in a sexual relationship and provided alcohol and drugs to a 16-year-old juvenile during the summer of 2015.

The investigation began in March 2017.

The two were arrested on Monday.

Inslee is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, sexual abuse of children and selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverages to minors.

Goines faces charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and obscene and other sexual materials and performances.