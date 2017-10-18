× Police continue to investigate report of shots fired in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation is ongoing into a report of shots fired Wednesday afternoon in Carlisle.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Pitt Street shortly after 1:15 p.m.

Carlisle Police say with the information collected so far, it appears those involved were specifically targeting each other.

North Pitt Street was closed at West Lowther Street upon law enforcement’s arrival.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

This story has been updated from its previous version.