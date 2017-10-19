Man charged with statutory sexual assault, among others

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A 20-year-old man faces charges after a number of incidents between June 2016 and October 2017.

Jonah Sweitzer, of Middletown, is charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of morphine tablets, and possession with intent to deliver morphine tablets.

Cornwall Borough Police say some of the incidents involved a 15-year-old girl.

Sweitzer was transported to Lebanon County Prison. Bail was set at $100,000.