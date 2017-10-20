× Mechanicsburg woman charged with prostitution after police investigation of York massage parlor

YORK — The proprietor of a West Manchester Township massage parlor is facing charges of prostitution and related offenses after an undercover police investigation, according to West Manchester Township police.

Shunzi Zhang, 47, of Mechanicsburg, was charged after police say she offered to perform sex acts for money to an undercover police officer posing as a customer on two occasions. Zhang is listed as the proprietor and a massage therapist at Cute Asian Massage, located on the 1900 block of Carlisle Pike.

The investigation began on September 13, when a female customer alerted police to suspected prostitution activity at the business. The woman told police she went to the business to get a massage. She reported that the establishment was being run by two younger women, that a number of male customers arrived, that her therapist removed all of her clothing, that she heard the sound of people having sex in adjacent rooms during her massage session, and that the massage she received was substandard and left her in more pain than she was in when she arrived.

Police launched an investigation of the business. In late September, an undercover officer went to the business, posing as a customer. He reported that he was shown to a room, where he met Zhang, who was his massage therapist for the session. During the course of the session, the officer reported, Zhang allegedly offered to perform sex acts on the officer in exchange for the money he paid for the session.

The undercover officer returned on Oct. 3 and made contact with Zhang again. In the course of the session, the officer alleges, Zhang again offered to perform sex acts with the officer in exchange for money.

Police returned to the business with a search warrant on Oct. 5, and seized a variety of items, including Zhang’s massage therapist license, which was the only license found on the premises, according to police.

Zhang is charged with prostitution and criminal attempt to commit prostitution, police say.